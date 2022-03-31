On March 15, 2022, the EU decided to impose a fourth package of economic and individual sanctions on Russia in response to its military aggression against Ukraine. Since 2014, the bloc has been progressively imposing a series of restrictions against Russia ranging from diplomatic measures to economic sanctions. Have these sanctions against Russia been adequate? What are the consequences of these measures for the Kremlin and for the EU? We analyze it in this edition of Europe Today.

