In the month of March 2023 The European automotive market recorded a new growth of 26.1% compared to the same month of 2022, but with a decrease of 19.7% on March 2019 pre Covid. In total they have been sold in the Old Continent 1,422,147 new cars. The growth in March is the eighth consecutive. The trend reversal of August 2022 is therefore consolidating and is essentially due to a increase in production resulting from improved supplies of microchips and other essential components for auto production.

Best selling cars in Europe March 2023

In Europe in March 2023 they were sold in total 1,422,147 cars registeredup by 26.1% compared to 1,127,709 units in March 2022. In the first quarter the positive balance is +17.5% with 3,235,951 registrations against 2,754,927 of January-March 2022.

New car sales in Europe in March 2023

The five largest markets are all on the rise, with the peak of the Spain at +66.1% compared to March 2022, which had reached an all-time low in the Spanish market with the exception of the pandemic year. In second place Italy with +40.7%followed by France at +24.2%And United Kingdom at +18.2%which becomes the first market at the expense of Germanywhich grew by 16.6% in March.

Also in the first quarter Spain is in first place with an increase of 44.5%, followed by Italy (+26.2%), United Kingdom (+18.4%), France (+15.2%) and Germany (+6.5%). In March, Italy fell to fourth place, while in the quarter it is the third market among the five largest.

Car market Germany March 2023

In Germany in the month of March 2023 they registered 281,361 units sold16.6% more than in 2022. Registrations also increased in the first quarter of 2023, with 666,818 total units (+6.5%). The gap compared to registrations in the same period of 2019 is still very strong, when the units registered were almost a quarter higher.

On the registrations front, there was also a strong momentum in Germany in March 2023 decline in PHEVsexcluded from the benefit of the incentives, which stopped at 6.0% and they lost well 5.3 pp (decrease by 5.2 pp in the 1st quarter). The BEV in March instead they arrived at 15.7%against 14.2% in 2022 (in the first three months they gained only 0.8 pp).

In Germany, 281,361 new cars were sold in March 2023

Consequently, the ECV (electrified cars on tap) they lost share, closing the month with 4 pp less than 2022 al 21.6% share and the first quarter to 19.8% share. On the other hand, sales of HEV extensionwho have reached the 23.9% (they rise to 23.4% share in the 1st quarter).

Car market France March 2023

In March 2023 sales in France have grown by +24.2% compared to 2022. Total sales were 182,712 units against 147,078 last year.

In the first quarter of the year, registrations in France amounted to 420,887 units, +15.2% compared to the 365,360 registered in the first three months of 2022. As regards power supplies, the BEV they increased so much in March 2023 and in the first quarter of the year, respectively reaching quotas 16.8% (+3.3pp) and 15.4% (against 11.9% in the same period 2022). Sales also increased slightly PHE extensionWith the’8.6% share (8.7% in the January-March period).

In France, 182,712 new cars were sold in March 2023

Overall, therefore, the ECVs have reached the 25.4% against 21.4% of the previous year and achieved similar results in the first quarter, filed with a share of 24.1% (+4.2pp). Sales of also increased slightly HEV hybrid carsnow at 21.1% share (22.3% in the first three months of 2023 against 20.7% in 2022).

UK car market March 2023

The new car market United Kingdom in March 2023 it increased its sales, with 287,825 registrationsor 18.2% more than the 243,479 units in the same month of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 was closed with a 18.4% growth of registrations, which are in total 494,260 against 417,560 in the first three months of 2022.

In the UK, 287,825 new cars were sold in March 2023

On the food front, in March the BEV have reached altitude 16.2% (16.1% in 2022) and the PHE extension stop at 6.2% of shares against the 6.6% last year (similar situation in the first quarter, closed at 15.4% and 6.4%, respectively). The ECVtherefore, in March 2023 they reached the 22.4% share (21.9% in the January-March period), with a slight loss compared to the same month of 2022. The HEV extensionFinally, they reached a 32.3% share in the month and 31.6% in the first quarter of 2022).

Car market Spain March 2023

Car registrations in Spain started to rise again, with the Iberian country recording the best growth in March 2023, thanks to the 99,524 units soldup by 66.1% out of the 59,919 registered in March 2022, which however recorded the worst result ever for the same month (excluding that of the pandemic).

Growth was also evident in the first quarter of 2023, with 237,563 total units registered44.5% more than the 164,398 in the first three months of 2022. On the power supply front, the BEV they brought themselves to 4.3% (5.2% in 2022) and the 6.0% PHEV (+0.5pp); in the first quarter BEV and PHEV were, respectively, to 4.5% and 6.3% share.

In Spain, 99,524 new cars were sold in March 2023

The ECV they therefore closed the month of March at 10.3% (in the January-March period, the situation remained almost unchanged, with a 10.7% share). As for the market for HEV hybridson the other hand, in the month the growth was 1.5 pp, with a 28.9% (2 more than 2022 the points earned in the first quarter, at 30.4%).

