‎The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program‎, I’LL GIVE for its acronym in English, issued a strong statement against the HBO series Euphoria — starring Zendaya — in which he was against the television network, accusing it of promoting the excessive use of drugs, sex and violence in adolescents .

The second season of Euphoria has attracted a lot of attention from the audience around the world and the theme of the series has become a concern for DARE

Official poster for Euphoria, season 2. Photo: HBO Max

In a statement shared by NBC News, the American organization hinted that HBO’s production is a danger to its young viewers.

Chloe Cherry, adult film actress, entered the second season of Euphoria. Photo: @perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

‎”Instead of promoting every parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, ‎‎ euphoria‎‎, chooses to glorify and misrepresent drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behavior of high school students as common and widespread in today’s world”, they detailed.

Likewise, the group described as “unfortunate” all the support that the series has received on social networks and on television channels, where they have called it “innovative”.

Scene where Rue (Zendaya) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) meet. Photo: HBO Max

According to DARE, those who support the series should “recognize the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges.”

What is DARE?

DARE is a drug abuse prevention education program and was established in 1983 as part of an initiative by then Los Angeles Police Department Chief Daryl Gates and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Instruction was conducted by uniformed police officers, who went to various classrooms to instruct students on the zero tolerance drug policy.