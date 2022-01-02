Home page politics

Robert Habeck (Greens), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The EU Commission wants to classify energy generation from natural gas and nuclear plants as climate-friendly. The construction of new nuclear power plants could then be subsidized. News ticker.

The EU Commission wants to classify nuclear power as a green energy source – and thus meets with determined resistance in Germany and Austria (see update from January 2nd, 8.30 a.m. and 11.55 a.m.).

Minister Habeck (Greens) was negative about the plan (see update from January 1st, 2:45 p.m.).

The FDP parliamentary group vice-chairman thinks the EU proposal for gas is a step in the right direction (see update from January 2, 3:45 p.m.).

Update from January 2, 3:45 p.m .: The deputy leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Lukas Köhler, welcomed the plans of the EU Commission to indirectly support modern nuclear and gas-fired power plants, partly as a basis for discussion. “In the Commission’s proposal, gas and nuclear energy must be assessed differently,” said Köhler on Sunday to the German press agency. “It is correct that the Commission classifies gas as sustainable if it is understood as a transition technology,” said Köhler.

Gas-fired power plants would continue to be needed for Germany’s security of supply in order to phase out coal. “The framework of the Commission’s proposal for gas must therefore be discussed, but it is a step in the right direction,” said Köhler. Investments in new gas-fired power plants should be able to be classified as sustainable, especially at the request of the former federal government in the EU.

Köhler went on to say that nuclear energy “in its current form” is not sustainable as long as the full costs are not borne by the operators. “Basically, however, every country in the energy industry determines the path to climate neutrality and security of supply itself, which must also be guaranteed by the proposals of the European Union,” said the FDP politician. With regard to nuclear power, the Brussels plans provide that in countries such as France, Poland and the Netherlands planned investments in new batteries can be classified as sustainable if the facilities meet the latest standards and a concrete plan for a disposal facility for high-level radioactive waste is submitted by 2050 at the latest.

Left: Germany should sue Austria against EU nuclear plans

Update from January 2nd, 11.55 a.m .: The left in the Bundestag has called on the federal government to join forces with Austria (see update from January 2, 8:30 a.m.) to take legal action against EU plans to classify nuclear power plants as climate-friendly. “Germany should support Austria’s legal action against the classification of nuclear power as sustainable and climate-friendly,” demanded the group’s Europe expert, Andrej Hunko. “A simple non-approval in the EU Council is not enough and would de facto waved the Commission proposal through because a qualified majority is necessary there, which is currently not achievable.”

Hunko continued: “This Commission proposal must be stopped. The EU Parliament can reject this with a simple majority, but the federal government should support the Austrian legal action with all its might. “The deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch had told the dpa:” Germany should exhaust all possibilities to promote this at European level To prevent technology. “

Atomic debate in Italy too: Salvini and Lega are calling for a referendum

Update from January 2nd, 11.50 a.m .: Following the EU Commission’s proposal to classify nuclear energy as climate-friendly, Italy is also debating a return to nuclear power. Matteo Salvini from the right-wing Lega welcomed the news from Brussels and wants to build nuclear power plants again in Italy. The country should not stand still, the politician tweeted at the weekend: “The Lega is ready to collect signatures for a referendum that will lead our country into a future that is energetically independent, safe and clean.”

Italy had already withdrawn from nuclear energy after the Chernobyl reactor disaster at the end of the 1980s. A return to nuclear energy was rejected in a referendum in 2011. Other parties like the Five Stars, like the Lega in the multi-party government, reject nuclear power.

Austria threatens to take legal action against the EU proposal on nuclear power

Update from January 2nd, 8:30 a.m .: The EU Commission’s plans to classify nuclear power and natural gas as green energy sources are also met with strong opposition from Austria. “The EU Commission took a step towards greenwashing nuclear power and fossil gas yesterday in a night and fog action,” criticized the Austrian climate protection minister Leonore Gewessler on Saturday in Vienna. The Green politician threatened to file a lawsuit if the two energy sources were to be included in the so-called taxonomy of the EU.

“The time of publication alone shows that the EU Commission itself is obviously not convinced of its decision,” explained Gewessler. “For Austria, however, it is very clear: Neither nuclear power nor the burning of fossil natural gas have lost anything in the taxonomy.” After all, these energy sources are “harmful to the climate and the environment and destroy the future of our children”.

The Brussels authority had sent its draft regulation on the so-called taxonomy to the governments of the 27 EU member states on New Year’s Eve (see first report). Gewessler announced that the government in Vienna would “examine the text carefully in the coming days”. Accordingly, she has already commissioned a comprehensive legal opinion from the renowned law firm Redeker Sellner Dahs on nuclear power in taxonomy.

“With that in our luggage, we will not shy away from taking legal action against the planned taxonomy ordinance,” assured Gewessler. If the Commission actually implements these plans, Austria will sue. “Because nuclear power is a technology of the past, whose danger to humans and the environment has been clearly documented,” argued the minister. “It is too expensive and too slow to help us fight the climate crisis. It has no future. “

Habeck: “The proposals of the EU Commission dilute the good label for sustainability”

Update from January 1st, 2:45 p.m .: Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has expressed his rejection of the EU Commission’s plan to classify investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly under certain conditions. “The EU Commission’s proposals dilute the good label for sustainability,” Habeck told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Saturday. “From our point of view, it would not have needed this addition to the taxonomy rules. We do not see any approval of the new proposals of the EU Commission, ”said the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

Habeck criticized: “Labeling nuclear energy of all things as sustainable is wrong with this high-risk technology.” This obscures the view of the long-term effects of nuclear waste on people and the environment. Hard security criteria are also not provided. “That is more than questionable,” said Habeck. “In any case, it is questionable whether this greenwashing will even find acceptance on the financial market,” he emphasized. The federal government will evaluate the Commission’s draft for its effects.

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke made a similar statement: “I think it is absolutely wrong that the European Commission intends to include nuclear power in the EU taxonomy for sustainable economic activities,” Lemke told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. A form of energy that could lead to “devastating environmental disasters” and leave behind large amounts of dangerous, highly radioactive waste, “cannot be sustainable”

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Grohnde nuclear power plant. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

First report from January 1, 2022, 2:15 p.m.:

Brussels – The construction of new nuclear power plants could be funded in the future. Permits issued for new nuclear power plants by 2045 are to come under the so-called taxonomy ordinance in the future. This emerges from a draft regulation of the EU Commission, which the AFP news agency received on Saturday. For new gas infrastructure, the subsidy should therefore apply until 2030 under certain conditions.

Draft paper from Brussels: “Gas and nuclear energy contribute to decarbonization”

The taxonomy is a kind of classification of sustainable economic activities and is equivalent to a classification as worthy of funding and a recommendation to investors. The EU Commission had already presented the corresponding legal act in April. At the time, however, the authority left out the delicate question of assessing gas and nuclear energy. We should await further expert reports and evaluations.

“It must be recognized that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union’s economy,” the Brussels draft paper now reads. The Commission has not yet officially presented the proposal. According to information from Brussels and Berlin circles, the draft was sent to the governments of the 27 member states on New Year’s Eve shortly before midnight for a consultation process.

According to the document, the “construction and safe operation of new nuclear power plants to generate electricity or heat, including hydrogen generation, using the best available technologies” should be considered taxonomy-compliant, i.e. sustainable and climate-friendly. Further requirements are provided for the long-term handling of radioactive waste, for example.

This is how the European countries stand for the Brussels push

France in particular is urgently pushing for nuclear power to be classified as sustainable. Poland and other eastern countries are also urging the EU Commission to recognize nuclear power as climate-friendly. On the other hand, only a minority of the EU countries – Germany, Austria and Luxembourg – have so far taken a decision.

According to the draft, stricter rules are provided for the eligibility of new gas systems. For example, the new systems in question must always replace an old system that uses fossil fuels. It should also be demonstrated that the planned energy production could not also be achieved with a renewable energy source.

Greens warn of “renaissance of nuclear power in Europe”

The previous federal government had insisted on the importance of natural gas as a transition technology towards climate neutrality. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD continues to adhere to this. However, criticism comes from the ranks of the green coalition partner. On the other hand, there is broad agreement on the rejection of the classification of nuclear power as sustainable. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) warned a few days ago with sharp words of a renaissance of nuclear power in Europe.

The consultation process that has now begun with the EU member states is expected to take around two weeks. In mid-January, the Commission will then present the final proposal, which may differ from the draft that has now become known. Subsequently, the Council of Member States and the EU Parliament each have a right of veto. Resistance is already rising in the EU Parliament: “The proposal by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a step backwards,” criticized the Green MEP Rasmus Andresen. “Atom and fossil gas are not sustainable.”