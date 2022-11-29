Le Monde: Europe is afraid to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry because of dependence

The European Union does not dare to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry due to its high dependence on Russian raw materials and technologies. About it writes French Le Monde.

The publication indicates that out of approximately 100 reactors operating in the EU, 18 were built according to Russian technology and use fuel assemblies created in Russia. As a result, in Bulgaria, two Russian reactors generate a third of the country’s total electricity, in the Czech Republic, six units produce almost 37 percent. In Hungary, the shutdown of four Russian-built reactors threatens to deprive the country of half of its electricity.

In addition, it is noted that Russia remains one of the leaders in the construction of new nuclear power plants – out of 53 units under construction around the world, Rosatom is building 20, including 17 outside Russia. By comparison, France and South Korea, also involved in international projects, are building just two reactors outside their borders.