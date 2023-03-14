EU, more than 130 MEPs ask to tax the ultra-rich

More than 130 members of the European Parliament have signed a petition calling for the introduction of a tax on the assets of the so-called ultra-rich. The tax would apply internationally and contribute to the costs of the ecological and social transaction.

“What we managed to achieve for the multinationals, we must do now for the rich,” the petition reads. Promoters of the initiative are the French MEP Aurore Lalucq of the Socialists and Democrats group and the economist Gabriel Zucman.

The taxation would concern assets of at least 50 million euros. The ultra-rich, therefore, would pay the minimum global tax of 15% on a par with multinationals.

“Our proposal is simple: introduce a progressive tax on the wealth of the ultra-rich on an international scale to reduce inequalities and help finance the investments necessary for the ecological and social transition”, explain the promoters to Le Monde.

The US government is also working on a proposal similar to the one made in Europe. In fact, President Joe Biden will propose to the government a minimum tax of 25%. For those who earn at least 1 million dollars, however, the tax rises to 39.6%.