The former Nerazzurri paused to answer questions from journalists before the Integration Heroes Match event
Tonight at San Siro is scheduled the Integration Heroes Match, the charity match organized by Samuel Eto’o. The former Nerazzurri paused to answer questions from reporters before the event, including the FcInter1908 correspondent. “I’m happy because Inter have given everything, then there’s always a champion, it’s another team and congratulations to them. We have to keep working and thinking about next year, with the aim of being champions again. “
“Onana? From my point of view, he is one of the 3 best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. I am lucky to have him in the national team of my country, I hope he can do well at inter and with Cameroon. Today, in the modern football, if you have a goalkeeper who can throw 50-60 meters it is as if you have one more player. this is worth a lot. better him or julio cesar? they are different eras, but they are two numbers 1“.
(From the correspondent of FcInter1908 Daniele Vitiello)
May 23, 2022 (change May 23, 2022 | 20:13)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Etoo #Inter #year #Onana
Leave a Reply