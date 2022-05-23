Tonight at San Siro is scheduled the Integration Heroes Match, the charity match organized by Samuel Eto’o . The former Nerazzurri paused to answer questions from reporters before the event, including the FcInter1908 correspondent. “I’m happy because Inter have given everything, then there’s always a champion, it’s another team and congratulations to them. We have to keep working and thinking about next year, with the aim of being champions again. “

“Onana? From my point of view, he is one of the 3 best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. I am lucky to have him in the national team of my country, I hope he can do well at inter and with Cameroon. Today, in the modern football, if you have a goalkeeper who can throw 50-60 meters it is as if you have one more player. this is worth a lot. better him or julio cesar? they are different eras, but they are two numbers 1“.