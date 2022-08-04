Ethel Well She continues to share new little-known details of her life on TikTok and in her most recent update, made on August 1, the presenter of “América hoy” uploaded a story time about how she met her boyfriend, producer Julián Alexander, thanks to this social network.

Ethel Pozo: “I had already lost faith”

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter revealed that before the COVID-19 pandemic she was in an intense search for a partner. “I told my friends: ‘Introduce me to someone’, or I went out to meet people,” he said. According to what she said, she had already been alone for several years and with the confinement caused by the coronavirus, she thought that she would never “find the love of her life.” “When the pandemic arrived, I said: ‘Everything is over here'”.

However, it was the admission of Melissa Paredes to “America today” and her request to record a tiktok together that changed her life. “My boyfriend saw me there,” he said, and assured that he asked Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-partner about her. “She said to him at her touch: ‘she is single’”.

Ethel Pozo and her boyfriend, Julián Alexander. Photo: Instagram

How was Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander’s first date?

Ethel Pozo, 41, did not hide that the new normality that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic meant a problem in getting to know Julián Alexander in person, after spending several weeks writing to each other, first on Instagram and then on WhatsApp. .

“I did not know what the protocol was like,” he confessed. According to what she said, he suggested that before meeting, each of them had a molecular test.

According to the figure of América Televisión, that first date was full of magic. “I felt that he was my boyfriend, my partner, my man” he claimed.

Another thing that made Ethel Pozo feel that Julián Alexander was predestined for her was that they had both lived in the same house in Santa Clara at different times.

When did Ethel Pozo get engaged to Julián Alexander?

Ethel Pozo announced that Julián Alexander asked her to marry him on July 25, 2021, during his vacation in Cancun.

I believe in love, I always believed in it but God knows how much I asked her for a man to come into my life who loves all three of us”, she expressed in an extensive post on Instagram, where she said that her boyfriend prepared everything in complicity with her daughters, Domenica and Luana.

25.7.2021 | First part of Ethel Pozo’s post recounting her marriage request. Photo: capture Ethel Pozo / Instagram

Will Daniela Darcourt sing at Ethel Pozo’s wedding?

Ethel Well Y Julian Alexander they remain the center of attention, specifically for the details of their wedding. Regarding the musical event of the night, a lot has been said about who the television host would like to have to animate her party.

For this reason, Magaly Medina’s team asked Daniela Darcourt if the daughter of “Señito” had contacted her. “Y o I haven’t confirmed anything to Ethel yet But he did tell me he loved me. Any. I will accompany whoever asks me”, said the sauce boat to the ‘Urraca’ program.

Updated by Andrea Ramirez.