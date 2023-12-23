Saturday, December 23, 2023, 6:40 p.m.



Paella is the star dish of Valencian gastronomy. This recipe has become one of the most delicious foods in the Spanish cookbook. Furthermore, its preparation involves strictly following a series of steps and using certain products so that it is considered authentic and not like 'rice with things'. And its preparation is practically sacred in the 'terreta'.

On more than one occasion this has been a cause of conflict on social networks. Probably, no Valencian has been able to forget British chef Jamie Oliver's recipe in which he added chorizo ​​to paella, an act that was considered sacrilege.

Perhaps it is the same reaction that will be provoked by the preparation that the content creator Dre Pao, known for the videos he uploads covering typical Spanish recipes, has shared on his TikTok account, but in an innovative and somewhat different way. In this case, the Canadian has not incorporated any sausages, but has created a 'paella' cooked with Estrella de Levante beer, adding some of the appetizers that are usually eaten with this drink produced in Murcia.

To carry it out, put a splash of oil and a little garlic in a paella pan. Once this has been confitted, it is time to add the Estrella de Levante beer, the rice and a little pickle in which the mussels usually come. Once all the ingredients have been introduced, you will have to let them cook over high heat and add the coloring, which gives the typical yellow color to the rice.

Once all the beer has been consumed, the next step is to add the rest of the products that will go into the 'paella'. In this case, he has decided to put some of the appetizers that usually accompany this drink as a topping. For this reason, it includes pickled mussels, dried grass, almonds, salchichón, olives and a product that cannot be missing in almost any Murcia dish: lemon.

After tasting this preparation, the content creator assures that the mixture of the beer with the pickle “adds a spicy softness to the flavor of the rice”, while with the salchichón you get a “smoky” taste and the nuts add the point. “crunchy”. “If you are a fan of the Spanish aperitif, this is for you,” he says. Plus, he rates this recipe an 8.9 out of 10.

Without a doubt, this preparation has not left anyone indifferent, and the comments on the video have been filled with users giving their opinion about this 'paella'.