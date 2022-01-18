With your fist up high. Well closed, strong. Banini celebrates a goal but she could also be celebrating knowing that she is the first Argentine recognized among the eleven outstanding players of FIFA. The 31-year-old from Mendoza, today an Atlético de Madrid player, was chosen as one of the 11 members of the FIFA ideal team that was announced at the The Best award ceremony which took place in Zurich, Switzerland.
The midfielder, former captain of the Argentine national team, former Levante footballer and current Atlético de Madrid, was one of the three Latin Americans on the list: she was accompanied by the Chilean Christiane Endler, current French Lyon goalkeeper, and by the emblematic Brazilian striker Marta (Orlando Pride, from the United States). “I feel privileged, happy, and a lot of feelings crossed my mind. It is an enormous pride to carry the light blue and white everywhere, defend it and, in this case, that our flag is there made me very happy. Hopefully this will serve to pave the way for the new generations because we have incredible talents”, former Colo Colo, Washington Spirit, Valencia and Levante told the press.
The ideal eleven of FIFA Pro in the women’s branch: Christiane Endler (CHI); Lucy Bronze (ENG), Wendie Renard (FRA), Millie Bright (ENG), Magdalena Eriksson (SWE); Estefanía Banini (ARG), Carli Llouyd (USA), Barbara Bonansea (ITA); Vivianne Miedema (NED), Alex Morgan (USA), Marta (BRA).
#Estefanía #Banini #history #Argentine #FIFA #ideal #eleven
