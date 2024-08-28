The last Austrian Grand Prix ended with the surprising performance of Aleix Espargaro in the Sprint Race, 3rd at the finish line despite the difficulties of theAprilia encountered at the Red Bull Ring especially under braking. An issue highlighted by both #41 and his teammate Maverick Viñales, with both riders now preparing for their home GP.

The asphalt unknown

After Barcelona (with Valencia scheduled for mid-November as the last round of the year, as well as the third in Spain) MotoGP will stop this weekend at Aragoncircuit returning after the absence in the 2023 world championship: “It’s a track that I like a lot, where I got my first podium in MotoGP – explained Espargarò, who will retire at the end of the championship to continue with Honda as a test rider – this year there is the asphalt is new, so it will be interesting to find out. The premises are good because the last time we raced here, we achieved a podium with Aprilia. I can’t wait to get on the track and face what will be the last Aragón GP of my career”

Optimism at Aprilia

New asphalt that will be evaluated by both Espargarò and Maverick Vinaleswho achieved his first victory in Moto2 on this track: “Aragon is a very particular circuit, where It will be essential to understand what the level of grip will be. With the new asphalt we will have to evaluate the conditions well. I think it is a track where we can do very well. We are very motivated and will give 100%”.