Around a dozen people have died off the Tunisian coast trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the aid organization Sea-Watch rescued 86 migrants off the Libyan coast.

BA total of 13 migrants died in two boat accidents off the Tunisian coast. A spokesman for the court in the port city of Sfax said on Saturday that six children and six women were among the victims. The migrants’ boats capsized on Friday and Saturday. A total of 37 inmates were rescued, twelve more are missing. According to the court spokesman, the refugees came from sub-Saharan Africa. From the Tunisian coast they wanted to get to Italy with their boats.

The German aid organization Sea-Watch, on the other hand, announced on Saturday that 86 migrants had been rescued in the Mediterranean. In three actions within 24 hours, people were brought onto the ship “Sea Watch 3” by small wooden boats, as the sea rescuers announced on Twitter. On Friday, 13 migrants were discovered twice, on Saturday a boat with 60 people. According to the information, minors were among the rescued, and many had to be given medical care. The Berlin organization’s ship is currently cruising off the Libyan coast.

Meanwhile, the “Geo Barents” of the international organization Doctors Without Borders has been waiting for a safe harbor for almost two weeks with 113 migrants on board. At the end of March, the people who had fled were rescued by a rubber dinghy, and since then the ship has been refused mooring at a port in southern Italy. On Saturday it cruised off the east coast of the island of Sicily.

The sea route across the central Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Italy is one of the most dangerous refugee routes. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 1,300 migrants drowned on the route last year or have been missing since then. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 18,000 people have died or disappeared trying to cross the route since 2014.





