Cadillac presented the new version of its SUV Escalade, and once again the American design showed its king-size style. Everything plus, from power to luxury, for a 2023 model year that flexes its muscles. L’Escalade-V it is characterized, to begin with, by an engine A supercharged 6.2-liter V8, producing 682 horsepower doing the parnacchie to Greta Thunberg. It goes from zero to one hundred in 4.4 seconds: a real monster.

One of the strengths of the car mechanics is found in the crankshaft, made of forged steel. The connecting rods are also in forged steel, while the pistons are in aluminum (always forged). Aluminum cylinder heads are more durable and handle heat better than conventional castings, according to Cadillac. The heads also feature lightweight titanium intake valves.

This engine with oversized compressor and electronically controlled bypass valve was combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the car also boasts an active all-wheel drive system. V-series logos adorn the exterior and interior, along with the six-piston Brembo front brakes, quadruple exhausts, 22-inch aluminum wheels. Adaptive Air Ride suspension, with rear air springs and specific calibrations, should give the driver more control. The system is obviously customizable. Also implemented a unique shock absorber tuning. The electronic limited-slip differential has ultimately improved handling, helping to maximize traction.

Inside are platinum finishes, one 38-inch curved 4K OLED screen, a 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system (some of which are embedded in the headrest) and Super Cruise driver assistance technology, which includes towing and automatic lane change functionality. The shift area is very elegant, raised to give maximum comfort. There is also Augmented Reality, capable of projecting what is in front of the vehicle live on a 14.2-inch screen. Exaggerated in everything, even in technology, this super SUV is imagined for the American market, and will be successful especially among those who do not want to give up great powers while opting for high wheels.