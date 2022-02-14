Ernest Pimentel He continues to progress in his physical rehabilitation and now he was excited to walk at a slow pace again. This after undergoing a hip transplant on January 6.

Before that, the driver of The blowout of the Chola he moved with difficulty using a cane due to avascular necrosis he suffered from, which consists of the death of bone tissue due to the lack of blood supply.

YOU CAN SEE: Why will La Uchulú not be in El Reventonazo de la Chola?, Ernesto Pimentel answers

Ernesto Pimentel: “Soon I will be able to run and dance”

With the approval of his treating doctors, Ernesto Pimentel, 51, attended the mass for his grandmother Estela Arbildo, 10 years after his death, accompanied by his son Gael, and the child’s mother, Miluska Jácome.

“It’s a blessing that he’s getting better every day. I thank God, my friends and the public who are with me always giving me encouragement. Soon I will be able to run and dance” he stated through a statement.

Ernesto Pimentel took advantage of his doctors’ permission and went to mass for his grandmother’s 10th birthday. Photo: Ernesto Pimentel/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Ernesto Pimentel on comedians from Speaking lame: “I respect them a lot”

The blowout of the Chola

Away from the screens and his emblematic character, La chola Chabuca, Ernesto Pimentel was happy because the new season The blowout of summer maintains its tune under the leadership of comic actress Mariella Zanetti.

“I am shortly appearing in this summer season, but in the meantime I am going to continue with my rehabilitation and sooner than you imagine I will be with my teammates,” he said in a previous interview.