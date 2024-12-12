Cajasur (Kutxabank Group) and the representatives of its workers, the unions Asprobank, CCOO and ALE, have reached an agreement this Thursday to carry out an Employment Regulation File (ERE), “on a voluntary basis” and for a maximum of 260 workers and that the bank has presented for “productive and organizational reasons.”

The Córdoba entity thus opens a process of adapting the staff, made up of 1,600 workers and “oversized”focused on the progressive evolution of the bank’s business model and structure.

“The financial sector is undergoing a profound transformation to respond to major challenges, such as competition, digital transformation, customer experience, regulation or taxationand with the aim of maintaining its competitiveness in the market, the bank is betting on the evolution towards larger offices, more personalized management and greater value creation,” the entity justifies in a statement.

Based on the analysis carried out, the ERE is aimed at up to 260 CajaSur employees and provides, among others, measures for the born between 1967 and 1969 with a shape output progressive in the next three years, between 2025 and 2027.

Conditions

The departures will occur with the 85% of fixed net salary for those employees who decide to join and have enough years of contributions to qualify for early retirement; and of the 75% of fixed net salary for those who had to wait for ordinary retirement, due to not having enough years of contributions.

The payment of a Adhesion bonus of 3,000 euros gross for all cases, and social benefits (pension plan and loans for employees), which would be preserved until the moment of access to retirement, in any of its modalities.