The world championship of Formula E is ready to end on the exclusive Olympic Park where the Seoul ePrix will be held for the first time in historyabsolute stop in South Korea. The 22 corners of the Olympic Park will decree the world champion of the championship whose fight for the title will be very close between Stoffel Vandoorneworld leader, e Mitch Evans in the double header encounter the 13 and 14 August. Here are the timetables to watch the Seoul ePrix live on TVwhich houses the World Championship electric.

Formula E ePrix Seoul 2022, track in the exclusive Olympic Park

The most recent circuit on the Formula E calendar is the Olympic Park in Seoul, 2.6 km long and interspersed with 22 curves. The tour begins with a path tight and technical before entering the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, where the 22 pilots will put on a show for the thousands of fans present in the stands.

Top view of the Olympic Park in Seoul

At the exit from the stadium follows a series of wide curves that lead to long straights connected by 90 degree curveswhile the circuit wraps around the Olympic park, an evocative venue for the one who will be crowned world champion.

Seoul also brings higher temperatures for the teams to handle. Electric vehicle battery systems and powertrains are more efficient and perform within a specific temperature window. Manage speed pure and simple with efficiency and high ambient temperatures it will be a long battle for pilots and engineers.

City circuit layout ePrix Seoul

There will be a lot of thinking and thousands of miles of simulator data to ensure ATTACK MODE, FANBOOST and race strategy are suitable for the first race on Saturday.

Who wins the 2022 Formula E championship?

Stoffel Vandoorne leads the drivers’ standings and for Mercedes-EQ it will be the right opportunity to score a double in the drivers and constructors’ championship. The Belgian, who saw his closest opponents falter during the London ePrix (full rankings here), increased his lead to 36 points behind Mitch Evans.

Stoffel Vandoorne during the Rome ePrix on the EUR circuit

Consistency is key in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Although Vandoorne has only achieved one win this season, against three Evans and of Edoardo Mortara in third place, Vandoorne is the driver who won the greater number of podiums and has scored on 13 occasions this season, snatching a Daniel Abt the honor of being the most consistent in winning points in a championship. In the last four rounds Vandoorne has always achieved good scores, winning a couple of podiums.

Mitch Evans during the Mexico ePrix

Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) had come close to the top spot, but a serious technical problem in London has jeopardized his chances. The New Zealander was on track to bring Vandoorne back to just 22 points, about 14 less than his current lead, but a reverse gear problem at the end of race 14 caused him to drop from fourth and forced him to drop. withdrawdespite the good race pace. For Evans, there is no shortage of opportunities. He has already dominated entire race weekends, like a Romebut the stakes are much higher this time around and Vandoorne only needs to overtake the Jaguar driver in the 15th round for the battle to be over.

ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022 on TV

In order not to lose all the weekend of the Seoul ePrix race just follow the live broadcasts on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action. On TV the race on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August is visible on Sky Sport Collection and clear on Italy 1.

Dates and times Times ePrix Seoul 13 and 14 August 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1: 1:00 – 1:30 (Saturday 13 August);

FP2: 2:50 – 3:20 (Saturday 13 August);

FP3: 3:30 – 3:00 (Sunday 14 August).

Qualifying times

Qualifying: 4:40 – 5:55 (Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th August).

EPrix Seoul Formula E Race Timetable

Race: 9:00 am (Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th August).

