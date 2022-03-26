Nowadays, it has become common to see cosplay from Marin Kitagawathe co-star of My Dress Up Darling. But this time we bring you a recreation from her Latin Spanish dubbing actress.

That is, from Erika Langaricawho is the one who interprets it in the episodes in our language that can be enjoyed through Crunchyroll and Funimation. She started posting photos of her performance on her account on Instagram.

In his first message, which he published days ago, he commented ‘surprise! I was able to cosplay as Marin! I’m #happy to be/play #marinkitawagawa in #españolatino #mydressupdarling. I’ll be uploading more photos and videos!’.

As you will realize, he managed to recreate the appearance of this student and cosplayer donning a similar wig and student attire that he usually wears when he first meets Wakana Gojō in the series.

He even has similarly shaped nails, although what he needed was to use the lenses that recreate the color of the eyes of Marin Kitagawa.

In another post on Instagram said ‘surprise! #happyspring March 21, #2022. I’m very happy to play #marinkitawagawa in #españolatino’.

To the above, Langarica added ‘I had a hard time getting similar clothes to do #marin #cosplay but I did it. Wait for more!’.

Erika Langarica has played more roles besides Marin Kitagawa

Erika LangaricaIn addition to giving voice to Marin Kitagawa in the anime of My Dress Up Darling, has embodied other characters from the anime world. Among them is Nichika Ubuyashiki from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaas well as Alice Rue from Sword Art Online.

He has also lent his voice to Homure from dr stone already Komeko on KonoSuba. She has not only participated in television series but also in animated films and other productions.

It is very likely that we will continue to hear his voice in more animated projects. As for the anime My Dress Up Darlingits last episode aired on March 26.

At the moment it is not known if it will have a second season. It is to be imagined that the committee behind the series has to evaluate whether or not it is convenient for them to approve more episodes. The only thing fans can do at the moment is be patient and wait for luck.

Source.