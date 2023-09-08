Donald Mustard announced his departure from Epic Gamesafter 7 years at the top of the company and one of the main minds behind the success of Fortnitethus leaving an important void in the ranks of the software house.

“After an incredible adventure, I retire from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games this month,” wrote Mustard, whose new destination is not yet known but could also be outside the gaming industry.

“I have enjoyed 25 years in the video game industry, collaborating with some of the most talented people and I am proud of what we have done. From the ambitious Advent Rising to the beginning of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex and the Infinity trilogy Blade, right down to the honor of being a part of Epic, every chapter has allowed me to achieve something new.”