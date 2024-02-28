













However, Epic Games later denied it, as it began to investigate and there was no evidence that this had happened. He has even contacted the group that supposedly stole the information, however, they still have no response.

Even a user on social networks mentions that “the price of the stolen information that is now sold online” is too low to think that a ransomware attack was carried out.

During these cases, the groups that usually carry out these attacks carry out extortions in search of receiving a sum of money in exchange for not releasing the supposedly sensitive information.

Mogilevich tells me they are selling the data for 15K and will not provide proof of the breach unless you are looking to purchase it and show "proof of funds." Doesn't feel real.

The creators of Fortnite contacted this group who can jump on their ship and say they have the information, but without real proof, we don't believe they are going to give in.

What to do if data has been stolen from Epic Games?

As we already mentioned – and that is official information – Epic Games has already said that there is no evidence that any information has been stolen from them. The question is what should one do as a user if their data was compromised?

In these cases, theo The first thing you should do is change the password of your account linked to Epic Games, maybe even unlink payments that you have related such as Pay Pal or any credit card.

You probably think that the multimillion-dollar company will not say anything until – as we say in Mexico – “the tepache has been watered”, however, Regulatory agencies in the United States are very meticulous with these types of issues and will ask for quick responses in favor of consumers.

