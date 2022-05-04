World.- In the ephemeris of this May 4 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 2018, the Swedish Academy renounces awarding the Nobel Prize for Literature and postpones the ruling to 2019, after the scandal of leaks and alleged sexual abuse linked to the academy.

On the same date, but in 1979, Margaret Thatcher is sworn in as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and becomes the first woman elected head of the British Government.

1589.- In Spain, the English corsair Francis Drake began the assault on La Coruña, a place in which the heroic intervention of María Pita stood out.

1697.- The French corsair Jean Bernard Pointis plunders Cartagena de Indias and obtains a great booty.

1858.- Benito Juárez establishes the headquarters of the Mexican executive power in Veracruz.

1875.- The Ecuadorian Academy of Language is founded.

1904.- The United States formally assumes control of the French property over the Panama Canal.

1780.- The “Derby”, the famous English horse race, is run for the first time.

1839.- The first issue of the newspaper “El Comercio” of Lima, the oldest in force in the country, is published.

1949.- All members of the Torino (Italy) squad, base of the Italian national soccer team, die in a plane crash.

1954.- In Paraguay, General Alfredo Stroessner leads a coup d’état and later appoints himself President of the Republic.

1980.- Constantino Karamanlis is elected president of Greece for the first time.

1990.- The Spanish biochemist Santiago Grisolía and the Honduran pharmacologist Salvador Moncada are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.

1994.- Isaac Rabin and Yasser Arafat sign in Cairo a historic agreement for Palestinian autonomy in Gaza and Jericho.

2000.- The computer virus “I love you” paralyzes millions of computers around the world.

2001.- Pope John Paul II and the Archbishop of Athens and Primate of Greece, Cristodulos, star in a historic meeting, sealed with a “mea culpa” from the Pope for the abuses of Catholics against the Orthodox Church.

.- In Cali (Colombia), a vehicle loaded with explosives exploded in front of the Torre de Cali hotel, causing 4 deaths and around thirty injuries, including several players from the Once Caldas first division team.

2006.- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation obtains the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

2008 – In the Department of Santa Cruz (Bolivia), a referendum is held on the autonomy of this region, winning the “yes” vote with 85.6%.

2010.- The president of Cuba, Raúl Castro, adds soldiers to his Government, in a new change of sectors in crisis.

2011.- The Palestinian group Al Fatah and the Islamist Hamas seal their reconciliation after four years of disputes.

2014.- Presidential elections are held in Panama that give victory to the opposition candidate Juan Carlos Varela.

2015.- The French National Front suspends its leader and founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, from militancy.

2020.- The WHO confirms the animal origin of coronavirus and refutes its creation in the laboratory.

Who was born on a May 4?

1622.- Juan de Valdés Leal, Spanish painter.

1875.- Ramiro de Maeztu, Spanish writer and politician.

1887.- Ramón Carande, Spanish historian.

1925.- Luis Herrera Campins, Venezuelan politician.

1928.- Hosni Mubarak, former president of Egypt.

1929.- Audrey Hepburn, British actress born in Belgium.

1936.- Manuel Benítez “El Cordobés”, Spanish bullfighter.

1961.- Luis Herrera Herrera, “Lucho Herrera”, Colombian cyclist.

Who died on a May 4?

1937.- Noel de Medeiros Rosa, Brazilian musician, considered the creator of samba.

1980.- Josip Broz, “Tito”, former president of Yugoslavia.

1984.- Diana Dors, British actress.

1992.- Henri Guillemin, French writer and historian.

nineteen ninety five.- Lewis Preston, American banker, president of the World Bank from 1991 to 1995.