Today 'Ferrari' is released, a commitment to reflect the life of the man who created the team, the “Cavallino” brand that embodies the entire essence of racing The life of geniuses, like that of drivers, takes place in the thin line that separates success from drama. And Enzo Ferrari was a driver, a man… The cameo of a Spanish driver who has really raced for the Scuderia in the 'Ferrari' movie
Santiago de Garnica Cortezo
Saturday, February 10, 2024, 06:20
Much has been said about Enzo Ferrari as a man without feelings, manipulative, who used his pilots as chess pieces. Maybe that sells well, but Ferrari himself had been a driver and knew what was inside a man…
