Many people yearn to have a patrimony, a home of their own, but given the economic situation of many people, it is usually difficult, therefore, a Woman boasted that her husband built the house of her dreams.

Social networks are a double-edged sword, therefore, in the viral video, just as there are Internet users who congratulated her, there are those who criticize and point, “And the neighborhood”, “I didn’t like the facade”.

The viral clip was shared by the (@llenifersolares) account, where he showed step by step the construction that his partner carried out to fulfill the dream he wanted so much, which is why he lived one of the happiest moments of his life. lifetime.

Jennifer Solares, indicated that, “My husband thinks he didn’t give me a Christmas present, but…”followed by this, he showed a work of art, which his partner gave him.

Throughout the projection, there were shots where they knocked down the walls of the first floor, to make a build as designedrevealing a home full of love and color.

Between pink and white bedrooms, a second floor that reveals the beautiful city ​​sunsetsa kitchen with breakfast nook for the whole family, one room decorated according to the December dates, all the land was beautiful.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, in the comment box you can read, “It would have been better than 2 floors because sometimes one does not know the earthquakes that are coming but it was beautiful”, “the best, a view of spectacular sunsets”.