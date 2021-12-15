Brinkman does not expect that safe, permanent storage can be found for nuclear waste: ,,Which municipality wants to store this? We think it’s tough that you will find that storage in the coming four-year term of office.” The WISE campaign manager says that the cabinet should first look for that safe storage, before a decision is made about nuclear power plants. Ultimately, the organization expects that the nuclear power plants cannot be built. “There is no support and no business case,” says Brinkman. However, the organization fears that it will cause a delay in the energy transition.

The coalition agreement states that by installing nuclear power plants, the Netherlands will also become less dependent on gas imports in terms of energy. In addition, the cabinet wants to use the nuclear power stations for the production of hydrogen. Brinkman is skeptical about this. “A recent study showed that this leads to expensive hydrogen production.”