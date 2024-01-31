Some of them hate beauty, just as they hate the cleanliness of the environment, and you can judge the purity of consciousness by simply looking at the accumulated waste and rubbish surrounding mountains of food, drink, and old waste left behind in the mouth.

You feel disgusted by such pronouns, and you feel disgusted by such behavior that harms the country, and distorts the beautiful face of cities that spent billions in order to preserve their splendor and protect their face from dust, but… some people have a disgusting hobby, which they continue to practice, coexist with, and feel… He excels when he throws dirt in public places, and despite the availability of garbage dumpsters in every inch of the spacious streets, some people only feel comfortable when they pile up their malignant tumors on the sidewalks, and they do not know how much the state spent on arranging these sidewalks, and how much effort it made to The ponds paved between the islands that surround the streets become so beautiful, they do not know anything, and if they knew, perhaps no conscience will deter them, no character will prevent them, and their feelings will only push them to more absurdity and further distortion of the civilized face of the city, and they do not see the pleasure of living except in the midst of These piles hurt the feelings of others.

When I encounter such scenes, I feel enraged and filled with anger at such indifferent behavior, reckless of human values, and mocking the bright dreams of the city.

Why? Why do some people insist on misbehaving like this? The state worked with wonderful civilized morals, and presented an exemplary scene, all for the sake of making all people happy, and in order to spread the culture of beauty in the hearts of the residents, and everyone should have behaved with good morals, painting a beautiful picture, and spreading the culture of cooperation and solidarity for the sake of an ideal city. And for the sake of a refined environment, not tainted by blemishes and not turbid by disappointment. Cleanliness, “O group,” is part of faith. Cleanliness is the result of creating living consciences, tender hearts, and pure minds. Cleanliness is not a luxury, but rather an existential necessity. Cleanliness is a basic need for survival without ills. And no diseases, so why do some people deny the constants and bow to the gesture of the commanding soul? Why is belief in absurdity a means of expressing psychological illnesses, in a way that its owners do not notice, but in reality it is an expression of such conditions?! People must rise above these major sins, purify souls, and purify minds, for the sake of an upscale city and a clean environment.

#Environmental #culture