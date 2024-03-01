The National Center for Communication and Civil Protection Operations (CENACOM) in the state of Puebla, reported that the Popocatepetl volcano continues very much during the last 24 hours.

According to the Civil Protection report, they have been detected 150 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and ashplus 845 minutes of high-frequency, low-amplitude tremor.

In the last hours, the Volcanic activity has generated a slight fall of ash in the municipalities of Chalco and Tlalmanalco, State of Mexico, as well as in Huejotzingo, Atlixco and Calpan, Puebla. In fact, due to the presence of ash on the landing strip, the Hermanos Serdán international airport will remain closed.

For this reason, and derived from today's Meteorological System report, Civil Protection reported that the wind current that will be recorded in the following hours puts at risk the fall of ash to the east-northwest of the country.

That is, Angelópolis, the Sierra Norte, the Central Valleys and the Northeastern Sierra of Puebla will be affected by the ash fall in the following hours, as well as some towns in Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

Safety measures

'Don Goyo' remains in Yellow Phase 2which implies the possibility of explosions of smaller or more moderate size, occurrence of tremors, light to moderate ash rains, expulsion of incandescent fragments, lahars and the possibility of pyroclastic flows that do not reach populations.

The population is urged to ignore rumors and remain attentive to the official information issued by CENAPRED and the National Coordination of Civil Protection in their official accounts. In the event of extraordinary events, immediate information will be provided.