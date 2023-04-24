Environmental activists attacked the national headquarters of the PSOE and the PP in Madrid on Monday afternoon with black paint. The actions, carried out by members of the Futuro Vegetal collective, were carried out simultaneously against the facades of the buildings on Calle Ferraz and Calle Génova.

At least five members of this group were arrested, two for vandalizing the socialist headquarters and three for the attack on the popular headquarters.

According to the first investigations, the Futuro Vegetal militants would have used a manipulated fire extinguisher to turn it into a powerful paint launcher. “We want to remove the mask from all politicians who say they care about the environment and the habitability of the territory but continue to participate in a government that finances ecocidal industries such as meat,” they assured from the formation after the vandalism.

🔴 WE ACT! ⚫️ We have broken into the national headquarters of the PP and PSOE and tinted the facades of both buildings black with fire extinguishers. pic.twitter.com/7zTfDaKtmJ – FuturoVegetal (@FuturoVegetal) April 24, 2023

On the facade of the Ferraz building, which this Monday hosted the meeting of his Electoral Committee, stains of black paint spread over the entrance, erasing the party logo.

In the case of the PP, this act of vandalism with paint also reached the main entrance door and the front located above with the initials of Partido Popular. The logo, at the top, was only slightly stained by the paint.

Vegetal Future is a radical split of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ movement, which emerged in the heat of the ‘Fridays for Future’ initiative, headed by Greta Thunberg.

This group has been especially active in its claims in recent months. Among his most famous actions are sticking to the paintings of Goya’s pestles in the Prado Museum on November 5, 2022, causing chaos in the middle of the operation leaving Madrid with the cut of the M-30 on December 23 of last year or circumvent the security of Congress and get on the lectern of the chamber to display a banner on January 30.

They have also performed recently in a slaughterhouse in Huesca, in a food factory, in a supermarket or against Cortylandia, in Madrid, where they threw red paint against the stage.

The information services of the Police have been following the steps of this group very closely for months, which each time seems to have more militants in Spain and which each time seems to be more organized. In fact, several Futuro Vegetal manuals have already been discovered detailing the manufacture of paint spray devices such as those used in today’s attack or protocols to effectively cut off large communication routes as they did last Christmas in Madrid.

Both the PP and the PSOE condemned the attacks against their headquarters. The general secretary of the PP in Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, assured that “the radical left tries to intimidate those who come to the PP events and also at our headquarters.” For its part, the PSOE on Twitter rejected “any act of violence and intimidation against the political formations that we legitimately represent citizens.” “Our solidarity with other affected parties, and a reminder: we will continue to defend social justice in Spain, now and always,” said the Socialist Party.