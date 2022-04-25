This Monday, the CIES, Football Observatory, presented in its weekly report a data map with the teams that give the most minutes to players from the lower divisions.

The clubs that give the most minutes to the youth squad

According to what is read in the report, Athletic Club de Bilbao, from Spain, is the team that gives the most minutes to soccer players from the basic forces in the major leagues in Europe. The ‘pupils’ of the Bilbao club, in which, due to a transfer policy, men who do not have Basque roots are not hired, have played 58% of the minutes played in the current season.

Worldwide, the club that leads the statistics in question is MŠK Žilina, from Slovakia. This team has had players from the academy in 85.5% of the minutes it has played in the current season.

Envigado, recognized for being the factory of great talents, such as James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, among others, has had youngsters from the academy in 76.4% of the minutes played in the season. Percentage that highlights it as the second club that gives more minutes to homegrown players in the world, according to CIES.

The Colombian league, the second in the world in that item

Betplay League teams.

In terms of leagues, the CIES highlights that the Colombian is the second in the world in which the youth players have more minutes.

According to their figures, in the country the young promises of the basic forces have played 25.1% of the tournament.

The Argentine league leads the statistics, because, says the report, there have been homegrown players in 26% of the minutes played.

SPORTS