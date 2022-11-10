A continuous growth path aimed at developing and applying the best technologies to mitigate the human impact on our planet. Entsorga, the company founded in 1997 and today a leader in waste management through technological development, will present its sustainability report in 2023, with reference to the year 2022. “Sustainability – explained theCEO of Entsorga Gian Francesco Galanzino – it is the only way for companies to continue to live, prosper and remunerate all stakeholders in the best possible way “.

Ecomondo, the Rimini green economy fair, is a fundamental step for those who, like Entsorga, deal with circular economy and energy efficiency. In Romagna patents have been brought and above all the possibility of producing renewable fuels also for large industry.