Croem demands that the political parties of the Region of Murcia and each of the municipalities, in view of the regional and municipal elections on May 28, make tourism “a real alternative”, more AVE frequencies and direct flights from Corvera to Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as connections with Morocco and Ecuador.

The president of the employers’ association, José María Albarracín, presented this Friday the document with 16 points that the employers’ association will send to the political formations. Among the requests, a lower tax burden stands out. “We must continue eliminating taxes. Less tax pressure, more dynamism in the economy and more employment, “said Albarracín. “It would be convenient to assess the need to make a payment plan for suppliers and that it be strictly complied with.”

The employers demand a fluid relationship between public administrations and greater respect for social dialogue. “The parties have to avoid permanent confrontation,” remarked the president of the businessmen. Another of the requests is to carry out a reform of regional financing, as well as measures to continue advancing in administrative simplification.

attract investors



«Continuing to attract investors is a priority. We have to make it easy for foreign companies that want to settle in the Region. And to improve the attraction and business competitiveness, it is essential to adapt the urban planning of the different municipalities to the law of territorial and urban planning of the Region”, explained Albarracín. This rule establishes a period of six years from its entry into force for the adaptation to take place. “The period has expired since April 2021 and has been breached by the majority of municipalities.”

On the other hand, the employer claims to continue advancing in terms of infrastructure in the Port of Cartagena. “And we demand the definitive impulse of the ZAL of Cartagena and Murcia so that they become the most important logistics poles in the Mediterranean,” said Albarracín, who defended the Tajo-Segura Transfer and a national hydrological plan.