Dubai Design District (d3), the leading business complex for companies and talent in various fields of design, revealed the activities of the winter season filled with entertainment activities, art workshops and live performances, which started yesterday and will continue until the end of January 2022.

Visitors to d3 will have the opportunity to learn about the talents and innovations presented by entrepreneurs and talented people in d3. Participants present a distinctive collection of artworks and products accompanied by live music, while restaurants in the neighborhood offer unique experiences and exclusive shows.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District, said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors looking for an opportunity to enjoy the creativity and work of our leading companies in a charming winter atmosphere, and to offer our visitors a season full of lively and inspirational events.”

She added, “We seek to find new ways to empower our creative community and enhance the business environment, so that we provide talented people with important opportunities to appear and share their inspiring creativity in front of the public, in order to ensure the continued success of our creative community’s march and enhance our position as a meeting place for companies and talents in various fields of design, arts and creative industries.”



