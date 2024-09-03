The thorny issue involving Microsoft on one side and the developers of the now imminent soulslike on the other Enotria: The Last Song it didn’t end in the best way.

As stated both on the game’s Discord channel and on the development studio’s Twitter page, the Xbox Series X/S port of the game will no longer be released. Until a few hours ago, the statements of the CEO of the Italian development studio seemed definitive, as he had simply mentioned a failed release on Day One of the porting that “was already ready to be launched”.

As we can read from the same tweetthe studio says it is strongly annoyed by the treatment it received from Microsoft:

“Xbox Communication. The game runs fine on Series S/Xbut we can’t go through the submission process and you’re taking two months to even respond to us. ”

The title, coming out next September 19this therefore destined to never arrive on the Microsoft platform. Good news instead for users who have consoles compatible with the product: as we reported in a dedicated article, the physical version of the game was recently announced, available in standard and digital deluxe versions, to better immerse yourself in the folkloristic atmospheres narrated.