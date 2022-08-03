You want to buy noble wine accessories? We explain which purchases are worthwhile, how to get a decanter clean again – and why you don’t need an eccentric bottle opener.

VMany people have deepened their passion for wine during Corona. Restaurant visits and wine tasting were not possible for long periods of time, so people treated themselves to something more in their own four walls. In addition to special bottles, wine accessories such as fine glasses or portioning aids often found their way into the showcase. Sometimes, however, the joy about it did not remain undiminished. A few tips for handling.

With some more expensive wines, people are reluctant to pull the cork. Because once opened, the bottle must also be emptied. With devices that use a cannula through the Pricking the cork, tasting and opening should be decoupled: the wine ripples through the hollow needle into the glass, you don’t have to pull the cork. Since the system, called Coravin, replaces the extracted wine with inert gas, it should be possible to preserve the bottle for months or years after drinking from it. In this way, the enjoyment can be spread over different times.