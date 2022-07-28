Eni, the results allowed to increase the volumes of hydrocarbons in the Baleine field by 25%

Eni “successfully drilled the Baleine East 1X wellthe first exploration well in the CI-802 block and the second discovery on the Baleine facility, offshore the Ivory Coast“.

In a note, the oil group underlines that “i excellent results have made it possible to increase the volumes of hydrocarbons by 25% in place of the Baleine field, which are now estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas. Baleine East 1X was drilled in the CI-802 block, operated by Eni (90%), together with its partner Petroci Holding (10%), using the Saipem 12000 deep water plant.

The well reached the final depth of 3,165 m, in a water depth of about 1,150 m. Baleine East 1X is located about 5 km east of the Baleine 1X discovery well, in the adjacent Baleine CI-101 block, and represents the first commercial discovery in the CI-802 block confirming the extension of the Baleine field.

The well, the subject of a intense data acquisition campaign, confirmed the presence of a continuous column of about 48 m of oil in reservoir rocks with good properties. From the vertical well, an 850 m long horizontal drain was subsequently built, subject to a production test which confirmed a potential of at least 12,000 barrels of oil per day and 14 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas.

The Baleine field activities will continue with the drilling of a third well which will ensure, together with the other two already drilled, the accelerated start-up of production, confirming first oil in the first half of 2023, about a year and a half from the well of discovery Baleine 1Xconfirming the success of the phased and fast-track development model of Eni.

THE results of the Baleine East 1X well they will also allow the optimization of the further development phases of the full field. In addition to the blocks CI-101 and CI-802on which the Baleine camp, Eni owns interests in five other blocks in the Ivorian deepwater: CI-205, CI-501, CI-504, CI-401 and CI-801, all with the same partner Petroci Holding “.

