The label of favorite in this World Cup had brought bad luck to almost all the teams that have been awarded that star. Neither the United States, nor Norway, nor Germany, nor Japan. Neither did Brazil or Sweden. None of the four champions passed the quarterfinals. They all stopped halfway. The pressure now falls on England, who will play Spain in the final this Sunday (12:00 pm) after defeating co-hosts Australia.

The ‘pross’, directed by Sarina Wiegman, have not been very convincing during the tournament but they have always ended up getting away with each one of the stakes. Despite going to the oceanic event as European champions and having one of the most complete squads, the British have several grays in the tournament. The first against Haiti (1-0), against which they narrowly escaped, continuing with a pyrrhic victory against Denmark (1-0), the victory on penalties against a surprising Nigeria in the round of 16 or the comeback against Colombia In rooms.

See also NATO will increase its presence in the Arctic in response to Russian expansion Related News



In the semifinals they have beaten the group led by Sam Kerr, who brought excitement after scoring the equalizing goal for ‘Las Matildas’. The Australians’ all-time leading scorer and the only player to have won three Golden Boots in three different leagues scored an amazing goal to equalize Ella Toone’s goal. An illusion that did not last long as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo sentenced an exciting duel.

The British will now want to give Jorge Vilda’s girls, who were eliminated last summer at the Eurocup precisely against the English, the final blow after two championships in which they had lost in the semifinals (fourth in 2019 and third in 2015).

There are several names to highlight from the rival that La Roja will have in the final: Keira Walsh or Lucy Bronze (Barcelona) Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway (Manchester City) or Lauren James (Chelsea) who will play the final after being sanctioned in the quarterfinals and semifinals for a stomp on a rival and after being the leader of this team in the group stage.