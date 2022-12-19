Energy | The floating lng ship terminal has left Gibraltar on its way to Inkoo

The schedule for the arrival of the ship terminal will be specified in the next day.

Finland the liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship terminal to be placed on the coast has set off from Gibraltar towards Inkoo. The managing director of Gasgrid Finland company told about it Olli Sipilä on Twitter.

Sipilä tweets that the floating lng terminal FSRU Exemplar was successfully loaded with liquefied natural gas and the process is progressing according to plans.

Sipilan according to the schedule for the arrival of the ship terminal will be specified in the next day. It is affected by the weather, among other things.

This is Finland’s first floating LNG terminal vessel. Renting the vessel became relevant when gas deliveries from Russia to Finland were suspended in May.