Monday, December 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | The floating lng ship terminal has left Gibraltar on its way to Inkoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

The schedule for the arrival of the ship terminal will be specified in the next day.

Finland the liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship terminal to be placed on the coast has set off from Gibraltar towards Inkoo. The managing director of Gasgrid Finland company told about it Olli Sipilä on Twitter.

Sipilä tweets that the floating lng terminal FSRU Exemplar was successfully loaded with liquefied natural gas and the process is progressing according to plans.

Sipilan according to the schedule for the arrival of the ship terminal will be specified in the next day. It is affected by the weather, among other things.

This is Finland’s first floating LNG terminal vessel. Renting the vessel became relevant when gas deliveries from Russia to Finland were suspended in May.


#Energy #floating #lng #ship #terminal #left #Gibraltar #Inkoo

See also  Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate attempted murder in Tapaninvainio, two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Thai Navy Searches for 31 Sailors Missing After Ship Sinking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result