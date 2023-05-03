What was seen coming, not for announced, stops making a lot of noise: Lionel Messi will not continue in Paris Saint-Germain. It was announced by the prestigious French sports media L’Equipe, that he does not fail in his information, beyond the fact that at some point he has been considered anti-Leo due to the low ratings and criticism of his performances.

The trip of the Argentine soccer player to Saudi Arabia, with which the Rosario contravened an instruction from PSG (a surprising training session on Monday, after Sunday’s defeat against Lorient in the Parc des Princes 3-1), It led to a two-week suspension and, according to L’Equipe, the exhaustion of the leadership of the Qatari-owned club.

In fact, L’Equipe already anticipated its Wednesday cover on networks, with the title ‘La rupture’.

The contract between the entity and the player will expire on June 30 and has an option to renew it for another year, but that alternative will not be exercised. Number 30 will complete the link, but then He will go to another team, possibly Barcelona.

Lionel Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia, without informing Paris Saint-Germain, has made the Parisian leaders feel so bad

“Lionel Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia, without informing Paris Saint-Germain, has made the Parisian leaders feel so bad that they the decision has been made not to extend the contract of its star. It was already the trend in recent weeks, but the Argentine’s entourage continued to insist that the desire to extend ‘La Pulga’ came from the upper echelons of the club”, explains the newspaper/sports website.

As it became known, the trip of the Argentine, after a painful defeat at home against Lorient, would have provoked a furious reaction in the leadership of the club, as well as its trainer Christophe Galtier. Hence the decision of a punishment with a two-week suspension, without pay or the possibility of training with the team.

In December, when Messi was doing very well during the World Cup in Qatar, The renewal of his relationship with PSG seemed well on the way. Three months later came the new elimination of the French team in the Champions League, in this case, with a very poor performance against Bayern Munich, and the next game the whistles at the Argentine reappeared.

Messi’s future at PSG, up in the air with a possible return to Barça

Since then, everything took Leo away from the French capital: the general indifference of the public in the Parque de los Príncipes and the new boos from the ultras, the interest in Barcelona, ​​the crack trips to the Spanish city, the ovations of the blaugrana public to his ex 10, the “escape” of Rosario to Arabia to fulfill a commercial commitment -contracted prior to the surprise establishment of a training session for this Monday- and his subsequent suspension for two weeks.

The discomfort reached such a point that each situation managed to tighten the rope more each day. With the contract about to expire, the negotiations for the renewal had been slowed down since the World Cup.

Within this landscape, Messi’s departure would not be considered a big loss for PSG fans, that they have decided to ignore it, nor for their leaders, who would not take a dim view of the salary that the club would save.

THE NATION OF ARGENTINA

