The choice by Adif of the Archena-Fortuna station to provide provisional service to trains with Madrid has caused a clash on social networks between the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, and the Minister of Public Works, José Ramón Díez of Revenga, both of the PP.

As a result of the information published by LA VERDAD about the remodeling works of said station, the counselor said. Another attack, another nonsense. If leaving us without a direct rail connection with Madrid, completing the Ferroviaria Island, was already bleeding, putting the provisional station in Archena, instead of Nonduermas or Alcantarilla are already wanting to annoy. And this bears the Velez stamp, “he said, criticizing the PSRM secretary general and government delegate.

The counselor added that, with that reasoning, “why not go directly to Albacete and take the AVE? In fact, it is what a great majority already do: we go to ‘Murcia Norte’. Time will prove us right, as happened with the hybrid. This is yet another nonsense, another socialist occurrence ».

The one who was referred to by the first message was the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, who responded to the counselor, referring to the Executive of López Miras: «The Government of the Region of Murcia will always have my full support in the legitimate claim of a 21st century railway system for the Region, but Archena or any other municipality with a railway station has the same right to be the terminus with Madrid, “he said.

Later, and in the midst of the controversy, the Minister of Public Works stressed the same issue, but without mentioning Archena: «That they take away the direct trains to Madrid is an outrage that has not occurred since 1856. Any provisional solution is a botch, as was the hybrid when they took away the AVE, or the buses that take hours when the Cercanías were loaded. That is the bleeding thing, “he said.