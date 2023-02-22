Dubai (Union) – Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) has signed an agreement to supply the Dubai Maritime City project with a cooling capacity exceeding 63,000 RT. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DB World Group, a leading provider of integrated smart logistics solutions aimed at enabling trade flows around the world. Empower announced that it is investing 450 million dirhams to secure the needs of about 43 buildings in Dubai Maritime City with district cooling services in two phases and through two stations located within Dubai Maritime City, and they operate with innovative systems and an advanced and sustainable business model. The first phase provides 27 buildings with a cooling capacity exceeding 28,000 RT. As for the second phase, it includes supplying 16 buildings with a cooling capacity of more than 35,000 tons of cooling. Ahmed bin Shafar said: The “Dubai Maritime City” project is considered one of the leading real estate projects in the emirate, which translates the pioneering development role of sustainable Dubai projects, which aim to invest in marine spaces overlooking the coast of the Arabian Gulf in Dubai, which include residential, hotel, commercial buildings and other vital facilities. , which supports the tourist and commercial destination of the Emirate of Dubai. We are pleased to partner with Dubai Maritime City in developing the Dubai Maritime City project and providing it with environmentally friendly district cooling systems that provide cost savings of up to 50% and contribute to reducing carbon emissions compared to using other means of cooling. For his part, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DB World Group, said: We are pleased to cooperate with Empower to provide the Dubai Maritime City project with district cooling systems with sustainable and environmentally friendly specifications. As our relationship with the company helps us translate our commitment to green building standards in Dubai, and support the environmental orientation and sustainable development goals in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”