Sharjah (Union)

The Emirates Publishers Association participated in the second session of the “Emirati Book Fair”, which was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Book Authority. Emirati publishing with a total of 151 titles by Emirati authors in the various arts of literature, creativity and knowledge, to reflect their work on the level of expertise of publishing houses and their contribution to the development of the book industry, and to present the latest products of the creative arena in the Emirates.

Rashid Al-Koos, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: “The association’s participation in the UAE Book Fair in its second session has a different character, which allows the Emirati book and the local publishing house to display its newness in an exhibition dedicated to the Emirati book, which contributes to a major role in marketing and introducing the products of local publishing houses. And it provides an intense picture of the level reached by the book industry and the publishing movement in the Emirates, and the quality and diversity of creative content that meets the interests of readers.”

Al-Koos added: “We saw a great interaction from the visitors of the exhibition, who were keen to acquire new Emirati authors from professional writers and young creators whose books we display, which cover a variety of fields, and we are always keen that our attendance at book fairs inside and outside the UAE has a role through the (Platform) initiative. In the service of member publishers and the delivery of their publications to new markets, in addition to the cultural message contained in our participation that reflects the level of creative mobility in the Emirates through the book.”