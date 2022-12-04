Emirati leadership in global indicators
The UAE’s celebration of the 51st anniversary of its founding represents a station to look at the achievements and gains that have made the UAE a unique success story that inspires everyone who aspires to development, construction and growth.
And if the progress and development of nations is measured by decades and centuries, then in the Emirates it is measured by one year, and this is evident in what the country achieved during the year 2022 at the level of international indicators, which made it take the lead globally in many sectors. The UAE ranked first in the world in the global index for entrepreneurship, issued by the Global Entrepreneurship Observatory, as the best destination in the world for establishing businesses, and the most supportive environment for entrepreneurship, a result that confirms the strength of government economic policies and reflects the pioneering economic climate that the country possesses.
The UAE also ranked second in the world in the “Edelman” trust index, and its government received the highest trust rating of 87%, which reinforces the UAE government’s position as one of the most trustworthy governments in the world. And the country devoted its leadership to the Global Innovation Index, so in 2022 it maintained the first place at the level of the Arab countries, for the seventh year in a row, while it advanced two places in the global classification to reach the 31st place.
The UAE ranked first regionally and sixth globally in the list of the best countries to live in, according to the “Expat Insider 2022” report issued by the “International” Foundation, in addition to being considered among the top 10 destinations for expatriate work. For the sixth year in a row, Arab countries topped the Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report 2022, which ranked the UAE 12th in the world. And it came among the best countries in the world in government digital transformation, according to the Digital Maturity Report issued by the World Bank, as it achieved a big jump by 8 ranks at once, advancing to the 13th place in the world.
For the fourth year, the UAE retained its ranking as the best country in economic transformation issued by US News and World Report, and won first place globally in the human-centered public services index issued by Oxford Insights, and ranked second globally in citizens’ pride in their country, according to the results. US News and World Report survey. And it ranked 11th in the classification of the brand strength of media identities for countries in the latest report of the “Brand Finance” institution.
These achievements that the UAE achieved during the year 2022, or the first year of the fiftieth vision, are a good omen, and an indication of the clarity of the path for our wise leadership, and evidence of its determination and determination to make the UAE the best country in the world by the year 2071.
* On the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
