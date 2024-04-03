Dubai (Etihad)

The FIFA Referees Committee selected an international Emirati refereeing team from among 89 referees from various national federations, to manage the football competitions at the Olympic Games, which are being hosted by the French capital, Paris, from July 24 to August 10, 2024.

Our international crew includes international referee Adel Al Naqbi, and international assistant referees Ahmed Al Rashidi and Sabt Obaid.

The process of selecting referees for the Paris Olympic matches was based on leadership skills, competence, technical knowledge, physical fitness, and performance during the continental and international matches they officiated in past years.