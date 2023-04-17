tokyo (wam)

Today, our first national judo team begins the final stage of preparation for the World Championship, during its training camp that is currently being held in Japan within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Judo Federation and the Japanese Tokai University.

The final stage of preparation focuses on the technical, skillful and tactical aspects, in parallel with studying the performance of potential competitors in order to prepare the appropriate tactic for each one of them. The Qatari capital, Doha, will host the World Judo Championships from May 7 to 13. So far, 84 countries have registered to participate in the event, including 7 Arab countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, and Djibouti, in addition to the host country, Qatar. The first stage of preparation for our national team in Japan witnessed a focus on the physical, psychological and rehabilitative aspects, under the supervision of cadres specialized in these fields.

The list of our national team that will participate in the World Cup includes the player Batsu Altan in the weight of under 57 kg, the player Shavili Gram in the weight of under 66 kg, Talal Shavili in the weight of under 81 kg, Gregory Aram in the weight of under 90 kg, Zafer Aram in the weight of under 100 kg, Magu is known to weigh over 100 kg. The training of the first team is supervised by former player Victor, while the mission is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation and Treasurer of the International Federation.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, urged the delegation to make every effort to achieve a positive participation in the next world championship, which will be a real proactive experience for the 2024 Paris Olympics, from which the federation aims to win an Olympic medal.