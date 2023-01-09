Sharjah (WAM)

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said that the people of the Earth have a date to see the comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye, on the first of next February, and it is a long-term comet that orbits the sun once every 50 thousand years, and it was discovered by a facility. Zwicky added that the comet – which astronomers discovered on March 2, 2022 – will reach its perihelion point on January 12 at a distance of 1.11 AU (166 million km), and it will be in its closest approach to Earth on February 1 at a distance of 0.28 AU (42 million km). kilometers).. pointing out that it is possible to monitor the comet in the sky between January 14 and February 16, 2023, as the comet is expected to become 6 degrees brighter than fate, and thus become visible to the naked eye in dark places, away from the lighting of cities, and will be in the form of A small piece of cloud with a greenish color, and most likely it will not show a tail (to the naked eye) like other comets.

Al-Jarwan added that the comet, as it approaches the Earth, will appear near the northern celestial pole, and will fall within the constellation of the Giraffe close to the Great Bear, and on February 6 it will pass near the star, the yoke, and during the days of February 10 and 11, the comet will pass 1.5 degrees from Mars, and during the period from February 13-15 will pass in front of the Hyades star cluster, close to the star Nir Aldebaran in Taurus.