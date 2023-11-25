There is also Emily Hand, a 9-year-old girl, among the 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on the second day of truce in the Gaza Strip. The little girl, kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri in the attack on October 7, was at the center of a particular story. The first news after the massacre referred to the death of the little girl. The news was greeted with relief by his father, Thomas Hand. “They told me ‘we found Emily, she’s dead’. And I said ‘Yes’ and I smiled, because it was the best news scenario. Either she was dead or she was in Gaza… What they do to people in Gaza it’s worse than death… Death is a blessing”, the father’s words in interviews immediately after October 7.

At the beginning of November, new information: Emily is alive and is in the hands of Hamas. ”Surprised, shocked, not completely happy. I will only be happy when she can return to us, I hope soon,” Thomas Hand told Adnkronos on November 5th. “We all love you, we are all waiting for your safe release as soon as possible. Be strong”, the father’s words 20 days ago.

When Hand received the news of Emily’s death, ”my family, my whole world was destroyed”. And in that moment Hand had found a way to alleviate the immense pain of a father, seeing in Emily’s death ”the end of her suffering”. Because when he learned that her daughter had been found lifeless, Hand, through tears, had breathed ”a sigh of relief” because he feared ”what my little girl might have experienced as a hostage. Because what those people do to the hostages in Gaza is worse than death”. Now, after 50 days, the liberation.