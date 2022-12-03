Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Emiliano Martínez: The sensational save that saved Argentina, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez.

Emiliano Martinez.

The goalkeeper, key in the 2-1 win against Australia in the World Cup in Qatar.

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezgoalkeeper of Argentinaavoided extra time against Australia (2-1) by winning one-on-one with garang kuol in the 97th minute and do their job of “helping” Lionel Messiand already think about the quarterfinal confrontation of Qatar 2022 against Netherlands.

See also  Alert in Paris: policemen shoot a car that tried to ram them

“Leo takes the team forward when we need him and we have to help him,” he said after the match.

(Messi, more and more legend: in Qatar his crazy numbers increase)
(Alert in Uruguay: sanction that they would give Giménez for attacking a Fifa man)

“It’s my first World Cup, I try to do the best I can. I’m calm on the pitch and that’s the most important thing,” he commented on his save.

“Today we suffered. They pressed very high. They scored a goal for us out of nowhere and it was a bit uphill for us,” he analyzed.

A ‘Dibu’ Martínez who puffed out his chest when asked about his rival in the quarterfinals, with a sensational save at the end of the game.

“We will have a great rival like the Netherlands, but they also have to take us into account,” he said.
(Pelé spoke from the hospital after information on palliative care)

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Emiliano #Martínez #sensational #save #saved #Argentina #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Argentina beats Australia just enough and meets the Netherlands in the quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.