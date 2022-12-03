Emiliano Martínez: The sensational save that saved Argentina, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Emiliano Martinez.
The goalkeeper, key in the 2-1 win against Australia in the World Cup in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 3, 2022, 05:08 PM
Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezgoalkeeper of Argentinaavoided extra time against Australia (2-1) by winning one-on-one with garang kuol in the 97th minute and do their job of “helping” Lionel Messiand already think about the quarterfinal confrontation of Qatar 2022 against Netherlands.
“Leo takes the team forward when we need him and we have to help him,” he said after the match.
(Messi, more and more legend: in Qatar his crazy numbers increase)
(Alert in Uruguay: sanction that they would give Giménez for attacking a Fifa man)
“It’s my first World Cup, I try to do the best I can. I’m calm on the pitch and that’s the most important thing,” he commented on his save.
“Today we suffered. They pressed very high. They scored a goal for us out of nowhere and it was a bit uphill for us,” he analyzed.
A ‘Dibu’ Martínez who puffed out his chest when asked about his rival in the quarterfinals, with a sensational save at the end of the game.
“We will have a great rival like the Netherlands, but they also have to take us into account,” he said.
(Pelé spoke from the hospital after information on palliative care)
EFE
