The California coast is being hit by a storm, which is generating giant waves. A situation that not only puts the authorities and residents on alert, but also, recently, has left some injured.

On December 28, the last Thursday of the year 2023, Ventura Beach, in California, United States, was hit by several huge waves.

According to the medium cnn in Spanish, Around 20 people were swept away by one of the huge waves. Due to the emergency and injuries, It was confirmed by the Ventura authorities that eight people were transferred to a healthcare center.

According to the National Weather Service, Some areas of the California coast will continue to experience continuous high tides, and also, dangerous rip currents during the upcoming weekend.

Likewise, for this Friday, December 29, 2023, alerts increased due to flooding on the coast. High waves cover much of the west coast, from the border between the United States and Mexico to southern Oregon, experts said.

Through the social network X (formerly Twitter), some users have published what the sea and waves look like on Ventura beach.

Additionally, the National Weather Service reported that “Large waves can cause injuries, sweep people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.“.

Likewise, these will reach you approximately the six meters. Therefore, some streets in this territory have been closed as a precaution.

Below you can see some videos regarding the situation that is occurring in California.

