The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the registration of stability in the decrease in the number of infections and the continuation of the pace of no deaths being recorded for a noticeable period.

The official spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, stressed that the UAE and all its sectors were keen to preserve the health and safety of all members of society and limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a stability in the decrease in the number of injuries and the continuation of the pace of non-registration. No deaths for a noticeable period, indicating that this stability reflects the directives of the wise leadership, which emphasized harnessing all capabilities, capabilities and resources and emphasizing the priority of human health and safety.

Al Ameri said: “The UAE has proven its success in managing the crisis through proactive steps and deliberate plans with the aim of containing, reducing repercussions and preserving gains. This success has been achieved due to national harmony among all sectors at the state level,” noting that this harmony comes within the state’s strategy. The wise, which has adopted a tight balance between its sectors with the aim of achieving sustainable recovery.

He stressed that all authorities concerned with managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country are still working on the continuous review of the data and the continuation of monitoring processes to read all developments and study ways to reduce and prevent its risks with flexibility and transparency, pointing out that this approach is the main factor that has enhanced the confidence of society. All actions and decisions announced during the past two years

Al-Amiri indicated that the response to the crisis is still ongoing, and that the bet continues on the continued commitment and awareness of society to adopt a culture of self-protection, and to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the gains, stressing that the continued success of the UAE in addressing the pandemic was dependent on the societal role in a large proportion, Society was a prominent factor in implementing all precautionary measures, following up on the most important decisions and recommendations by official authorities, and avoiding rumors and false information.

He called on members of society to continue to adhere to the preventive measures adopted within the country and during travel and holidays, and to take and adhere to all precautionary measures approved by the competent authorities, in light of the growing pandemic in several countries, calling on citizens and residents wishing to travel to ensure the conditions and procedures of countries wishing to visit and adhere to them. To avoid any penalties or violations applied in these countries, while adhering to preventive measures to maintain their safety.



