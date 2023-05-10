The 76ers dominate and clear the Garden with 33 points of the MVP. The Serbian is irrepressible: the Nuggets shut down the Suns at home

Philadelphia surprises, Denver impresses. During the Italian night, Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs was scheduled on two different fields: the 76ers cleared by dominating the Boston Garden, the Nuggets confirmed themselves as untouchable at home, shattering the Phoenix Suns.

Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers 103-115 (series 2-3) — The 76ers win for the second time on the road in this series and are now one win away from the conference finals. They conquer the Garden thanks to the applause performance of Embiid and Maxey. The Mvp, restored, dominates on both sides of the field: he scores 33 points, adds 4 blocks, it’s a nightmare for Horford, who closes with zero points, and Williams. The little boy scores 30 points, including the triple in the last quarter that pushes back the Celtics when they try to get their heads back up. He gives Philly the athleticism, speed, transition game they otherwise wouldn’t have. Rivers played a good joker at the right moment by inserting House in rotation, immediately positive. The Celtics are “booed” by their audience since the end of the third quarter. They are just 3-3 home record in the 2023 playoffs, they had already botched against Atlanta in the first round. They shoot 12/38 from 3 points with numbers only partially corrected by the reserves, with the game already decided. And when they’re not scoring from the perimeter they’re naked. Tatum runs into the second consecutive false start, as in Game 3, then closes with 36 points, but his -26 plus / minus is the clearest picture of his performance. In short, Philadelphia ahead 3-2 in the series, with match point at home, Thursday, in the Italian night. See also Curry 10 triples from history. Heat masterpiece against Giannis

The match — Philly immediately puts the record straight: 42-27 with Embiid, Maxey and Harden already in double-digit points. Tatum still without field goals. The Celtics come back from the line with a 10-0 run, including a technician on the visiting bench. But Embiid is unstoppable for Horford, making it 58-49 at halftime. Boston shoots 5/19 from 3 points and with 36% from the field, Embiid already with 21 points. Maxey scores crucial baskets in the third period: 88-72 after 36′. The Garden doesn’t like it. The boos of the enraged audience arrive. Rivers’ eyes shine when he sees House score unexpected baskets, Embiid blocks anyone who dares to approach his basket. Even 113-91, +21, on the triple of the usual Maxey. Philly wins, actually wins hands down. Bust out the Garden by dominating. The Celtics are now cornered, one loss away from elimination.

Boston: Tatum 36 (8/16, 3/11, 11/13 tl), Brown 24, Smart 14. Rebounds: Tatum 10. Assists: Tatum 5.

Philadelphia:Embiid 33 (7/16, 3/7, 10/11 tl), Maxey 30, Harden 17. Rebounds: Harris 11. Assists: Harden 10.

Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns 118-102 (series 3-2) — Denver at home is a sentence. He wins for the sixth time in as many attempts so far in the 2023 playoffs, and thus takes back the lead in the series. Jokic enchants once more, exhibiting his tenth personal triple-double in the postseason, a record for a center, and this time he also finds the side of the supporting cast: Porter starts strong, Brown finishes strong. The Suns after two successes in a row are swept away in the second half on the night when Booker and Durant are not enough, because the away role players show obvious limits. So 3-2 Nuggets now, Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Phoenix, on the Italian night. after Philly. The Suns have so far lost the three games played in Colorado badly and at best for them they will have to return for Game 7. In short, an uphill road.

The match — Paul still unavailable due to the muscle problem suffered in Game 2. Immediately 9-0 Denver, with unleashed Porter who scores 14 points in the first 10′. Denver also +15 and then 35-24 after 12′. Baskets from the bench by Warren, hero of Game 3, and Durant, who picks up pace after a false start, bring Phoenix back in line. Booker's triple is worth 45 all. The Nuggets bench struggles more than that of the Suns, and it takes some, Jokic and Murray bickering with the tools of the Ball Arena. Denver shoots 6/22 in the second period. And so Ross even brings the guests forward, for a moment. But it's 52-49 Denver at the half. 19 points for Booker and just 2 from Murray shooting 1/6, unjustified absentee. Shamet starts after the interval, Murray breaks free and changes, indeed closes the game. Denver even +21 at 79-58, Durant gets a coach for a push to Jokic, suddenly irrepressible, with the game stopped. 91-74 after 36′ of play. And runway to the Nuggets. Brown overflows as a sixth man with energy, a triple from Murray is worth +24. Technical knockout. Denver imposes itself with a showdown, Phoenix desperately needs to recover Paul, who is in doubt for Game 6.

Denver: Jokic 29 (10/17, 2/3, 3/5 tl), Brown 25, Porter/Murray 19. Rebounds: Jokic 13. Assists: Jokic 12.

Phoenix:Booker 28 (4/12, 4/7, 8/9 tl), Durant 26, Ayton 14. Rebounds: Durant 11. Assists: Durant 7.