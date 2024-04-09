Home page politics

The Ukrainian army repelled a Russian military strike near Terny in the Sumy Oblast – and captured, among other things, a modern tank.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have initially repelled a Russian advance and then seized one of the enemy's modern tanks. On Saturday on the short message service X Video recordings from the Azov Brigade published (formerly Twitter) are intended to prove the successful counterattack by the Ukrainian troops.

Accordingly, soldiers from the 12th Azov Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian tank column by firing drones and missiles. The troops and crews of the enemy vehicles are said to have fled as a result of the Ukrainian counterstrike.

They probably also left their equipment behind, like that Ukrainska Pravda citing the Azov Brigade's statement. However, the claims cannot be independently verified.

Russia also lost military equipment as a result of the failed attack

According to the Azov Brigade, its forces captured an enemy tank and brought it safely to their own side. It is unclear whether there were Russian soldiers in the tank when the Ukrainian soldiers said they confiscated it.

The failed Russian attack, in which the Russians reportedly lost a total of 11 pieces of equipment, is said to have occurred near Ukraine's Terny in the Sumy region.

While Russian military strikes in the Ukraine war have been focused on the Donetsk region since the large-scale attack on the city of Avdiivka in October 2023, new confrontations with Ukrainian forces have followed along the front line, from Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast to the south of the region Kherson is enough.

Russian soldiers in Avdiivka (symbolic image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Azov Brigade also seizes Russian T-72B3M tanks after successful defense

The Ukrainian military complied Business Insider He added that the brigade had captured the T-72B3M, which was first deployed in 2017. The military device had previously been upgraded with a “combination of several electronic warfare systems” that were intended to protect it from Ukrainian drones, a representative of the Azov Brigade is quoted as saying.

However, drone operators from the 60th Ukrainian Mechanized Brigade are still capable of attacking the tank with a drone “with a preset autonomous guidance system,” they added.

Situation for the Ukrainian army is “serious” in many parts of the front

The Ukrainian armed forces are currently under great pressure from the enemy in many parts of the front. Like Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ukrainska Pravda explained to him, the situation is currently “difficult” in various parts of the front. The situation is currently “particularly serious” on the Bakhmut front in the areas east of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka, on the Avdiivka front in the Berdychiv, Orlivka, Vodiane and Pervomayske areas and on the Novopavlivka front in the Novomykhaylivka area.

In recent days there have also been increased attacks in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian troops are apparently repeatedly trying to expand small advances into a major breakthrough that would be difficult to stop. At least as long as the defensive positions that are currently being built are not yet finished. (fh)