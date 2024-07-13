While Neuralink seeks volunteers with quadriplegia to test its brain-computer device, China is also moving in the same direction. According to Bloomberg, the country is forming a committee to establish standards and guidelines on the use of brain-computer interfaces. Recently, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced a plan to create a “made in China” version of this technology.

The Role of Chinese Experts

The Chinese committee invited industrial and technical experts from companies, research institutes and universities to provide feedback to guide the development of standards. Although research on brain-computer interfaces is still in its early stages, the China has already made significant progress. The interfaces Brain-computers use brain signals to control external devices, such as robotic limbs.

In the meantime, Neuralink has begun its clinical trials, and in 2022, Synchron, a company New Yorkwas testing a similar technology that allowed patients to control devices like the iPad with their thoughts.

The drive for innovation

The president Chinese Xi Jinping recently stressed the importance ofhome innovation. China faces severe restrictions on access to many Western technologies, making it essential to develop strategic technologies at home. For this reason, the country has invested billions in the semiconductor sector, despite US restrictions.

Although most of the Chinese research has been conducted in academia, there have already been concrete successes. For example, in March, a patient paralyzed man regains some mobility thanks to a device implanted by Tsinghua University.

The Chinese committee hopes to collect the opinions of all interested parties to create a shared strategy and develop this promising sector.

What do you think about new brain-computer technologies? Leave a comment below!